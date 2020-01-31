Natasa Stankovic's fiance Hardik Pandya is smitten over her new haircut

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic had a new haircut recently. The actress shared a stunning picture of her new look on Instagram and wrote alongside, "freshcut".

Needless to say, compliments soon poured in from several of Natasa's followers. "You have such pretty eyes," one user wrote. "Wow in Yellow," another commented. Of course, heart and fire emojis too were on the post.

Check out her picture:

View this post on Instagram #freshcut âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ A post shared by ðÂÂÂÂÂÂNataša StankoviÄÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@natasastankovic__) onJan 30, 2020 at 3:28am PST

Hardik Pandya, her fiancé and cricketer, clearly seemed to have loved her new haircut and commented on her post with a heart-eyes emoji. Well, not once, but twice!

Earlier this month, Hardik Pandya was spotted dining with Natasa Stankovic and her family in Mumbai on the eve of Orthodox Christmas that is annually celebrated on or near January 7.

Hardik and Natasa were clicked by paparazzi as they stopped to pose for a few photo-ops by before getting into a suburban restaurant.

Natasa made a casual sartorial statement. She looked stylish in a plain top with bell-bottom denim.

Hardik was spotted wearing a silk shirt with denim trousers, and white sneakers.

The cricketer looked happy spending time with his prospective in-laws.

Natasa also shared a picture from the day on her Instagram stories. In the image, she snuggled up to Hardik, looking into the camera.

She also wished her fans and friends "Happy Orthodox Christmas", writing: "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your understand".

