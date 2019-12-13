Natasha Poonawalla looks beautiful as she is all wrapped in an orange bow ensemble

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Business tycoon, Adar Poonwalla's wife Natasha Poonawalla was recently seen at the Vogue Power List 2019 award gala held at a plush hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai. The socialite from Mumbai, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share inside pictures from the event where she grabbed quite a few eyeballs for her stunning outfit.

View this post on Instagram All wrapped up to Present ... A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla) onDec 12, 2019 at 4:15am PST

For the award gala night, which was held at a popular hotel in Lower Parel, Natasha Poonawalla looked stunning in an orange bow outfit as she posed for the shutterbugs. Natasha teamed her 'Outfit of the day' (OOTD) with minimal accessories and a pair of pointed heels in hues of lime green.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla) onDec 12, 2019 at 4:19am PST

In order to complete her outfit, Natasha tied her beautiful long tresses in a neat bun and applied minimal makeup with nude lipstick. Natasha shared a series of pictures of Instagram, thereby giving more glimpses of her stunning diva look.

View this post on Instagram Catch the ðÂÂ¡ A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla) onDec 12, 2019 at 5:37am PST

In the first picture, Natasha can be seen simply posing for the lenses. She captioned the picture: All wrapped up to Present...! While sharing the second picture, Natasha was seen posing like an ace model as she sat on a chair. She captioned the picture with a heart-eyes emoticon.

The third picture shared by Natasha Poonawalla showed the Mumbai socialite sitting comfortably in her car as she pulled off the bow dress look with oomph! While sharing the picture with her followers, Natasha wrote: Catch the which she posted with an electric light bulb emoticon.

At the award gala night, the 37-year-old philanthropist, who is quite active on Instagram was seen presenting awards to the winners of the Vogue Power List 2019. Natasha presented awards to Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra. Interestingly, both Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are few of the closest friends of Natasha Poonawalla.

Since the time the post was shared, it has garnered over 20,000 likes and counting. Hundreds of users took to the comments section to share their views. Natasha's friend Manish Malhotra posted heart emoticons while actress Minissha Lamba commented, "Stunning."

Sussanne Khan wrote, "You definitely are the hottest gift anyone could get! Tell Adar I said that! While a Gram user said, "Living tat king-size life!"

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates