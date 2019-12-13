Natasha Poonawalla looks beautiful as she is all wrapped in an orange bow ensemble
Natasha Poonwalla stole the limelight at a recent award show when the Mumbai influencer stunned everyone in an orange bow outfit at the event in Lower Parel
Business tycoon, Adar Poonwalla's wife Natasha Poonawalla was recently seen at the Vogue Power List 2019 award gala held at a plush hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai. The socialite from Mumbai, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share inside pictures from the event where she grabbed quite a few eyeballs for her stunning outfit.
View this post on Instagram
For the award gala night, which was held at a popular hotel in Lower Parel, Natasha Poonawalla looked stunning in an orange bow outfit as she posed for the shutterbugs. Natasha teamed her 'Outfit of the day' (OOTD) with minimal accessories and a pair of pointed heels in hues of lime green.
View this post on Instagram
In order to complete her outfit, Natasha tied her beautiful long tresses in a neat bun and applied minimal makeup with nude lipstick. Natasha shared a series of pictures of Instagram, thereby giving more glimpses of her stunning diva look.
View this post on Instagram
In the first picture, Natasha can be seen simply posing for the lenses. She captioned the picture: All wrapped up to Present...! While sharing the second picture, Natasha was seen posing like an ace model as she sat on a chair. She captioned the picture with a heart-eyes emoticon.
The third picture shared by Natasha Poonawalla showed the Mumbai socialite sitting comfortably in her car as she pulled off the bow dress look with oomph! While sharing the picture with her followers, Natasha wrote: Catch the which she posted with an electric light bulb emoticon.
At the award gala night, the 37-year-old philanthropist, who is quite active on Instagram was seen presenting awards to the winners of the Vogue Power List 2019. Natasha presented awards to Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra. Interestingly, both Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are few of the closest friends of Natasha Poonawalla.
Since the time the post was shared, it has garnered over 20,000 likes and counting. Hundreds of users took to the comments section to share their views. Natasha's friend Manish Malhotra posted heart emoticons while actress Minissha Lamba commented, "Stunning."
Sussanne Khan wrote, "You definitely are the hottest gift anyone could get! Tell Adar I said that! While a Gram user said, "Living tat king-size life!"
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Business tycoon Adar Poonawalla's wife Natasha Poonwalla was born in Pune to Pramesh and Minnie Aurora on November 26, 1981. The 37-year-old philanthropist turns a year older today. Socialite, activist, and philanthropist are the few facets of Natasha Poonwalla's illustrious yet colourful career so far. But there's much more than that
In photo: Natasha poses with husband Adar Poonawalla
-
Natasha Poonwalla lives a happy family and heads a flourishing business. The 38-year-old socialite from Mumbai is happily married to business tycoon Adar Poonwalla, son of Villoo and Cyrus Poonawalla, the founder of Serum Institute of India, for over 13 years and counting.
-
Did you know? Natasha Poonwalla, who was back then Natasha Aurora met Adar Poonwalla at a New Year's party in Goa. Interestingly, the party was hosted by business magnate Vijay Mallya. Post their meet in Goa, the two met in London once again and cupid struck. Since then, there has been no turning back for this Mumbai couple.
-
Natasha and Adar tied the knot in December 2006 and four years later, the couple welcomed their first child, Cyrus (who was named after his grandfather). In 2015, the two welcomed their second and youngest son, Darius.
In photo: Natasha Poonwalla and her family make for a picture-perfect family portrait as they celebrate New Year together
-
In photo: Natasha and Adar Poonwalla are seen enjoying their holidays with friend Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids.
-
Natasha and Adar Poonwalla have been married for over 13 years now. The couple has stood by each other during good and bad phases of their lives. While Natasha hobnobs with Bollywood A-listers such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja among others. Adar, on the other hand, stays reserved and is, on rare occasions, spotted with his wife Natasha Poonwalla.
-
Both, Natasha and Adar Poonwalla are often seen supporting and complementing each other, be it at public events, functions or social gatherings. Natasha Poonwalla shared this candid photo from on of her travel diaries. In the photo, Natasha can be seen kissing her son Cyrus' cheek as hubby Adar looks on.
-
In photo: Natasha and Adar Poonwalla make for a happy couple as the two pose for a family portrait with their sons Cyrus and Darius, and Adar's father Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla
-
Natasha Poonwalla shared this beautiful photo with her husband Adar Poonwalla on their 12th wedding anniversary. While sharing this sweet and adorable picture, Natasha showed us the secret of her happy married life. Wonder what it is? Well, Natasha wrote: Happy Happy 12 A! To my hilarious husband...may you find alternative sources of entertainment (other than deriving maximum pleasure from making me the target of every joke)
-
Natasha Poonwalla and Adar Poonwalla are quite opposite to each other in public space. While Natasha is the heart of Bollywood parties, social events, and gathering, Adar is only spotted with his wife during important occasions, social causes, weddings to name a few
-
In photo: Natasha Poonwalla with her husband Adar Poonwalla and father-in-law Cyrus Poonwalla during an event in France
-
The power couple from Mumbai shares a fun-loving relationship. A scroll through Natasha Poonwalla's Instagram handle will tell you that her life revolves around her family, especially her husband Adar Poonwalla and their two children. And over the years, these have been an integral and inseparable part of her life.
-
Such is their bond and companionship that in an interview, Adar Poonawalla said that the birth of their son Cyrus made him more responsible, Sharing a leaf out of her happy married life, Natasha Poonwalla shared this picture on Adar's 36th birthday. While sharing this picture, Natasha wrote 'Happy Birthday' and ended her caption with a red heart emoticons
-
In photo: Natasha Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla pose for shutterbugs while attending Arjun Kothari's grand pre-wedding bash held at Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Both, Adar and Natasha Poonawalla are well known for their immense contribution towards social work and noble causes. The power couple from Mumbai has undertaken a number of initiatives for public welfare in Mumbai, Pune and across India
In photo: Natasha Poonwalla and Adar Poonawalla pose for a selfie
-
The two are regularly spotted at social gatherings, exhibitions, and weddings among others. Adar is seen as a constant with Natasha Poonwalla as the two power couple, together continue to take the Poonawalla legacy forward
-
In photo: Natasha Poonawalla and Adar Poonwalla caught in a candid moment as the Poonwalla family poses for a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
-
Natasha Poonawalla's swashbuckling lifestyle is envied by many. Recently, Natasha Poonwalla was spotted along with her husband Adar Poonawalla Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash held at his residence in Juhu. The husband-wife duo walked looked ethereal as the two posed for paparazzi
-
While Isha Ambani was being welcomed to the Piramal home at Worli, Natasha Poonwalla made a power statement at her reception. Natasha Poonwalla stole the show for her gigantic emerald ring. She looked stunning in an embellished white gown, while Adar looked suave as the two posed for the shutterbugs
-
In photo: Natasha Poonawalla and her husband Adar Poonwalla are all smiles for the lenses as they pose for a picture with America's president Donald Trump
Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla shares a unique and inseparable bond with her husband Adar Poonawalla. The power couple from Mumbai are ambitious, passionate and follow their dreams. Both Adar and Natasha have defined love in its truest sense, thereby setting major relationship goals. As the couple celebrates their 13th wedding anniversary today, we take a look at their love story in pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe