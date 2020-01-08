Natasha Poonawalla's adorable birthday wish for French fashion designer will melt your heart

Business tycoon, Adar Poonwalla's wife Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to extend her wishes to her friend, French fashion designer Christian Louboutin. Christian, who was born on January 7, 1963, turned 57 recently.

The 37-year-old philanthropist took to the Gram to share candid pictures of herself with Christian Louboutin in order to wish him on his special day. In the pictures, Natasha can be seen in candid conversations and sharing light moments with the French designer.

While sharing the adorable wish for her friend, Natasha wrote: Happy Happy Birthday to my dearest, funniest, super talented Christian! Too many special memories in so many places over so many years! To dancing through another year of creating more unforgettable memories in many more places with uncontrollable laughter and longggg heartfelt conversations. #friendslikefamily

Since the time it was shared, the post has garnered over 10,000 likes with hundreds of followers taking to the comments section of the post to share their views. One user commented, "Bringing so much magic in our lives," while another wrote, "How Wonderful!"

From Natasha Poonawalla's adorable post, it's quite evident that the Mumbai socialite shares a special bond with French designer Christian Louboutin, who is one of the most sought-after designers in the world. Not only is she friends with him, but the two consider each other as families.

