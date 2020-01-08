Natasha Poonawalla's adorable birthday wish for French fashion designer will melt your heart
From Natasha's adorable post, it's quite evident that the Mumbai socialite shares a special bond with French designer Christian Louboutin, who is one of the most sought-after designers in the world
Business tycoon, Adar Poonwalla's wife Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to extend her wishes to her friend, French fashion designer Christian Louboutin. Christian, who was born on January 7, 1963, turned 57 recently.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Happy Birthday to my dearest, funniest, super talented Christian! @louboutinworld Too many special memories in so many places over so many years! To dancing through another year of creating more unforgettable memories in many more places with uncontrollable laughter and longggg heart felt conversations. #friendslikefamily
The 37-year-old philanthropist took to the Gram to share candid pictures of herself with Christian Louboutin in order to wish him on his special day. In the pictures, Natasha can be seen in candid conversations and sharing light moments with the French designer.
While sharing the adorable wish for her friend, Natasha wrote: Happy Happy Birthday to my dearest, funniest, super talented Christian! Too many special memories in so many places over so many years! To dancing through another year of creating more unforgettable memories in many more places with uncontrollable laughter and longggg heartfelt conversations. #friendslikefamily
Since the time it was shared, the post has garnered over 10,000 likes with hundreds of followers taking to the comments section of the post to share their views. One user commented, "Bringing so much magic in our lives," while another wrote, "How Wonderful!"
From Natasha Poonawalla's adorable post, it's quite evident that the Mumbai socialite shares a special bond with French designer Christian Louboutin, who is one of the most sought-after designers in the world. Not only is she friends with him, but the two consider each other as families.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Business tycoon Adar Poonawalla's wife Natasha Poonwalla was born in Pune to Pramesh and Minnie Aurora on November 26, 1981. The 37-year-old philanthropist turns a year older today. Socialite, activist, and philanthropist are the few facets of Natasha Poonwalla's illustrious yet colourful career so far. But there's much more than that
In photo: Natasha poses with husband Adar Poonawalla
-
Natasha Poonwalla lives a happy family and heads a flourishing business. The 38-year-old socialite from Mumbai is happily married to business tycoon Adar Poonwalla, son of Villoo and Cyrus Poonawalla, the founder of Serum Institute of India, for over 13 years and counting.
-
Did you know? Natasha Poonwalla, who was back then Natasha Aurora met Adar Poonwalla at a New Year's party in Goa. Interestingly, the party was hosted by business magnate Vijay Mallya. Post their meet in Goa, the two met in London once again and cupid struck. Since then, there has been no turning back for this Mumbai couple.
-
Natasha and Adar tied the knot in December 2006 and four years later, the couple welcomed their first child, Cyrus (who was named after his grandfather). In 2015, the two welcomed their second and youngest son, Darius.
In photo: Natasha Poonwalla and her family make for a picture-perfect family portrait as they celebrate New Year together
-
In photo: Natasha and Adar Poonwalla are seen enjoying their holidays with friend Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids.
-
Natasha and Adar Poonwalla have been married for over 13 years now. The couple has stood by each other during good and bad phases of their lives. While Natasha hobnobs with Bollywood A-listers such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja among others. Adar, on the other hand, stays reserved and is, on rare occasions, spotted with his wife Natasha Poonwalla.
-
Both, Natasha and Adar Poonwalla are often seen supporting and complementing each other, be it at public events, functions or social gatherings. Natasha Poonwalla shared this candid photo from on of her travel diaries. In the photo, Natasha can be seen kissing her son Cyrus' cheek as hubby Adar looks on.
-
In photo: Natasha and Adar Poonwalla make for a happy couple as the two pose for a family portrait with their sons Cyrus and Darius, and Adar's father Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla
-
Natasha Poonwalla shared this beautiful photo with her husband Adar Poonwalla on their 12th wedding anniversary. While sharing this sweet and adorable picture, Natasha showed us the secret of her happy married life. Wonder what it is? Well, Natasha wrote: Happy Happy 12 A! To my hilarious husband...may you find alternative sources of entertainment (other than deriving maximum pleasure from making me the target of every joke)
-
Natasha Poonwalla and Adar Poonwalla are quite opposite to each other in public space. While Natasha is the heart of Bollywood parties, social events, and gathering, Adar is only spotted with his wife during important occasions, social causes, weddings to name a few
-
In photo: Natasha Poonwalla with her husband Adar Poonwalla and father-in-law Cyrus Poonwalla during an event in France
-
The power couple from Mumbai shares a fun-loving relationship. A scroll through Natasha Poonwalla's Instagram handle will tell you that her life revolves around her family, especially her husband Adar Poonwalla and their two children. And over the years, these have been an integral and inseparable part of her life.
-
Such is their bond and companionship that in an interview, Adar Poonawalla said that the birth of their son Cyrus made him more responsible, Sharing a leaf out of her happy married life, Natasha Poonwalla shared this picture on Adar's 36th birthday. While sharing this picture, Natasha wrote 'Happy Birthday' and ended her caption with a red heart emoticons
-
In photo: Natasha Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla pose for shutterbugs while attending Arjun Kothari's grand pre-wedding bash held at Antilia in South Mumbai
-
Both, Adar and Natasha Poonawalla are well known for their immense contribution towards social work and noble causes. The power couple from Mumbai has undertaken a number of initiatives for public welfare in Mumbai, Pune and across India
In photo: Natasha Poonwalla and Adar Poonawalla pose for a selfie
-
The two are regularly spotted at social gatherings, exhibitions, and weddings among others. Adar is seen as a constant with Natasha Poonwalla as the two power couple, together continue to take the Poonawalla legacy forward
-
In photo: Natasha Poonawalla and Adar Poonwalla caught in a candid moment as the Poonwalla family poses for a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
-
Natasha Poonawalla's swashbuckling lifestyle is envied by many. Recently, Natasha Poonwalla was spotted along with her husband Adar Poonawalla Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash held at his residence in Juhu. The husband-wife duo walked looked ethereal as the two posed for paparazzi
-
While Isha Ambani was being welcomed to the Piramal home at Worli, Natasha Poonwalla made a power statement at her reception. Natasha Poonwalla stole the show for her gigantic emerald ring. She looked stunning in an embellished white gown, while Adar looked suave as the two posed for the shutterbugs
-
In photo: Natasha Poonawalla and her husband Adar Poonwalla are all smiles for the lenses as they pose for a picture with America's president Donald Trump
Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla shares a unique and inseparable bond with her husband Adar Poonawalla. The power couple from Mumbai are ambitious, passionate and follow their dreams. Both Adar and Natasha have defined love in its truest sense, thereby setting major relationship goals. As the couple celebrates their 13th wedding anniversary today, we take a look at their love story in pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe