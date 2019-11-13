Natasha Poonawalla shimmers in gold with 'The Posers' in her latest Instagram post

Natasha Poonawalla shines in a hint of gold as she poses like an ace model. Picture/Instagram Natasha Poonawalla

Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a series of photos, where she was seen bonding with her best friends from the B-Town industry. Natasha Poonawalla, who is usually spotted partying and bonding with Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen at a party.



A screengrab of Natasha Poonawalla's Instagram story

Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram and shared a series of photos as stories on her Instagram, where the socialite was seen bonding with Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra, director-producer Karan Johar, and actress Karisma Kapoor. In the photos, Natasha Poonawalla donned a golden metallic dress and paired it with an oversized bowtie which added loads of drama to her outfit.



A screengrab of Natasha Poonawalla's Instagram story

While sharing the first photo, Natasha captioned it saying, "The Posers"! In the second photo, Natasha was seen posing for a selfie to which Manish Malhotra captioned: Favourites. In the third photo, the fab four were seen posing for a group photo, as Malhotra captioned it: For the camera...!

View this post on Instagram A Hint of Gold ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla) onNov 12, 2019 at 7:33pm PST

Earlier in the day, Poonawalla shared a stunning photo, where the 37-year-old philanthropist looked stunning in a golden, metallic dress. While sharing the beautiful photo, Natasha Poonawalla wrote: A Hint of Gold!

Recently, Natasha Poonawalla was spotted at the Ambani bash held at Mukesh and Nita Ambani's residence Antilia in south Mumbai. Poonwalla, who walked in for the event with her husband Adar Poonawalla, stole the show. For the bash, Natasha Poonawalla donned a black blouse and paired it with a white lehenga along with a printed black cape.



Natasha Poonawalla and her husband Adar Poonawalla pose for the paparazzi. Picture/Yogen Shah

Natasha accessorised her look with a statement necklace and a cocktail ring. With her hair left open and minimal make-up, Natasha stole the limelight at the Ambani's bash. Her husband, Adar was dressed in a blue suit with a checkered tie.

