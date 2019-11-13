Natasha Poonawalla shimmers in gold with 'The Posers' in her latest Instagram post
Donning a golden metallic dress, Natasha Poonawalla was seen bonding with her friends Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Karisma Kapoor as the fab four posed for pictures
Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a series of photos, where she was seen bonding with her best friends from the B-Town industry. Natasha Poonawalla, who is usually spotted partying and bonding with Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen at a party.
A screengrab of Natasha Poonawalla's Instagram story
Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram and shared a series of photos as stories on her Instagram, where the socialite was seen bonding with Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra, director-producer Karan Johar, and actress Karisma Kapoor. In the photos, Natasha Poonawalla donned a golden metallic dress and paired it with an oversized bowtie which added loads of drama to her outfit.
A screengrab of Natasha Poonawalla's Instagram story
While sharing the first photo, Natasha captioned it saying, "The Posers"! In the second photo, Natasha was seen posing for a selfie to which Manish Malhotra captioned: Favourites. In the third photo, the fab four were seen posing for a group photo, as Malhotra captioned it: For the camera...!
View this post on Instagram
Earlier in the day, Poonawalla shared a stunning photo, where the 37-year-old philanthropist looked stunning in a golden, metallic dress. While sharing the beautiful photo, Natasha Poonawalla wrote: A Hint of Gold!
Recently, Natasha Poonawalla was spotted at the Ambani bash held at Mukesh and Nita Ambani's residence Antilia in south Mumbai. Poonwalla, who walked in for the event with her husband Adar Poonawalla, stole the show. For the bash, Natasha Poonawalla donned a black blouse and paired it with a white lehenga along with a printed black cape.
Natasha Poonawalla and her husband Adar Poonawalla pose for the paparazzi. Picture/Yogen Shah
Natasha accessorised her look with a statement necklace and a cocktail ring. With her hair left open and minimal make-up, Natasha stole the limelight at the Ambani's bash. Her husband, Adar was dressed in a blue suit with a checkered tie.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla hobnobs among Bollywood A-listers such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja among others. The 37-year-old philanthropist has been setting the internet on fire with her stunning pictures and it seems like she has a huge liking for the colour black.
In picture: Natasha Poonawalla strikes a pose in a black pantsuit, as she looks ethereal with light makeup and hair tied in a bun
-
Giving a glimpse into her travel escapades, Natasha shared this stunning picture where she is seen posing in a long black gown during her her trip to Italy, Rome.
-
Sharing a leaf from her trip to Oxford University in England where her father-in-law, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla was conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Science,Natasha was seen sporting a blue shrug and matching palazzo. Her look was completed with a black top and black boots, as she left her long tresses open which gave her a natural look.
-
Natasha, who is known to be a fashion enthusiast, sported a black and white checkered dress and completed her look with a black leather jacket for the Monaco Grand Prix. While sharing the photo, she captioned it: "Monaco Grand Prix time... more in theme than I intended to be!"
-
In picture: Natasha looks poised as she stuns in a strap dress. She pairs the long black dress with a white fur jacket, as she oozes confidence in this picture.
-
Natasha shared this photo of her post-gym session with her friend and Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor. In the picture, the 37-year-old can be seen acing the gym look as she sports black leggings and a matching sleeveless jacket. While sharing the photo, Natasha wrote: "Healthy girls are the happiest! Intended gym...3 hour breakkies and fabulous hair (in this picture Not so) Love you, Sonam Kapoor!"
-
In this photo, Natasha can be seen sporting a little black dress (LBD) with a bow on the front. Natasha accentuated her look with minimal makeup and left her long tresses open. While sharing this picture, Natasha wrote: "Black and White and Red all over...!"
-
Natasha stuns in an all-black ensemble as she looks stunning in a black goittery jumpsuit. She complimented her outfit with knee-length shoes with fury detailing.
-
Natasha looks fab in black pants and boots paired with a black fur jacket. In the picture, she can be seen getting sunkissed. While sharing this picture from one of her travel escapades, Natasha captioned it: "Alpine trails...and ended her caption with the hashtag, 'Perfect Mornings'."
-
During one of her travels, Natasha sported a black pant and paired it with a black and white winter jacket. In the picture, Natasha was seen enjoying her holidays with her husband Adar Poonawalla, friend Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan. While sharing the picture, Natasha captioned: Sledding with the little ones! Our winter wonderland!
-
Natasha has a soft corner for black dresses. From long, glittery dresses to little black dresses, the socialite never shys away from showing her love for the colour black. In the picture, she raises the temperature with the dress, which she paired with high heels.
-
In picture: Natasha dons a full-sleeve black dress as she poses for a family photo with her husband Adar Poonawalla, her sons Cyrus and Darius, and her father-in-law Dr Cyrus Poonawalla
-
Natasha shared this stunning photo of herself from Cannes 2018. In the picture, Natasha can be seen donning a black dress with a thigh slit and matching high heels. While sharing the photo, Natasha wrote: When everyone shows up to show support for these inspirational women. In her caption, Natasha further said that she is supporting other charities like 'Save the Children' to make a difference
-
Natasha Poonawalla really knows how to grab the attention of her audiences. In the pic, she is seen posing as a princess in an off-shoulder, long black fairy dress during an event in New York City. For the event, Natasha complimented her look with minimal accessories and left her long tresses open.
-
Natasha Poonawalla, who loves to travel makes an attempt to add the bohemian look to her memories, as she stuns in a spaghetti black dress. Natasha completes her vacation look with funky sunglasses and a sun hat to save herself from the scorching heat. She shared this photo from one of her family vacations in the summer of 2017.
-
Natasha is one of the most glamorous socialites and philanthropists today. Although she loves all colours, she swears by the colour black. For her family trip to St Moritz, Natasha was seen rugged in a black leather jacket with floral prints as she was caught in a candid moment with her babies. While sharing the picture with her fans, Natasha wrote: Super blessed to get some mama time.
Business tycoon Adar Poonwalla's wife Natasha Poonawalla, who is a known face among Bollywood celebrities has been setting the internet on fire with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices. The 37-year-old philanthropist is quite active on Instagram and often shares stunning pictures of herself. The socialite from Mumbai has a soft corner for the colour black and her pictures in it are striking.
(All photos: Instagram Natasha Poonawalla)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Diwali 2019: Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrates the festival with mid-day