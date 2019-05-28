Natasha Poonawalla's adorable post for Karan Johar are friendship goals
Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to share a beautiful post with a nostalgic picture for Karan Johar on his birthday
Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with the Bollywood film director, Karan Johar giving her regards on his birthday. Karan Johar turned 47 on May 25, 2019, and Natasha Poonawalla left no stones unturned to wish him on his big day.
View this post on Instagram
Natasha Poonawalla, best known for her fashion sense and enticing personality is an eye catcher on social media and shared a picture of her posing with the Bollywood director Karan Johar. She was seen in a golden-black sequinned ballroom gown and the dashing director fondly known as KJo donned an animal print coat with a white shirt and black formal pant. He completed his look with a black bow tie. The duo looks stunning as they pose for the camera. Natasha Poonawalla captioned the picture as 'Happy Birthday to this Most Special one! Love you Karan!'
Natasha Poonawalla, made heads turn at most events that she attends. For the Met Gala 2019 event, Natasha Poonawalla wore a customised Dundas dress. Peter Dundas kept in mind the theme of the event, camp, which called for theatrical designs and came up with a crystal embellished gown for the philanthropist. Poonawalla wore a crystal embellished mini dress with a detachable draped icy-blue skirt. She accessorized her look with a silver belt. A diamond maangtika and tie-up sandals accentuated her look.
