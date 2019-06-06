Natasha Poonawalla's baby pictures with mom are aww-dorable! See Photos

famous-personalities

Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to share a few nostalgic pictures giving her fans a glimpse of her cute childhood. Check out the pictures below!

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Natasha Poonawalla

Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to share her childhood pictures with mom and we must say it is taking the internet by storm. Natasha Poonawalla took a nostalgic tour and dug out a few pictures from the archives giving her fans a glimpse of her adorable childhood. Check out the pictures below!

In the pictures, Natasha Poonawalla is seen having a play date with her mother and it is the cutest thing you will see today on the internet. She captioned the picture as, 'One from the archives. Looking up to the sincerity dedication and solidarity of my Super Mama.' Natasha Poonawalla's adorable post gained numerous heart melting comments and likes. Her Instagram followers seemed mesmerised by her innocence and cuteness. People also complimented her mother for her style and their bond.

Natasha Poonawalla, best known for her fashion sense and enticing personality is an eye catcher on social media, recently shared a picture of her posing with the Bollywood director Karan Johar. She was seen in a golden-black sequinned ballroom gown and the dashing director fondly known as KJo donned an animal print coat with a white shirt and black formal pant. He completed his look with a black bow tie. The duo looks stunning as they pose for the camera. Natasha Poonawalla captioned the picture as 'Happy Birthday to this Most Special one! Love you Karan!'

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates