Natasha Poonawalla's emerald ring steals show at Piramal's house

Natasha and Adar Poonawalla

Thursday night saw several of the well-heeled make their way to the Piramal home at Worli to welcome Isha Ambani to the family. Among the guests were Natasha and Adar Poonawalla.

Fashionista Natasha is almost part of Bollywood as her BFFs include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora. All eyes were on her gigantic emerald ring. Was she wearing it or was it providing support to her dainty fingers?

Isha Ambani, daughter of power couple Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal and Nandini Piramal, got married in a lavish ceremony at the Ambanis home in Antilla, Mumbai on December 12, 2018.

The who's who of the glamour world and business world flocked at the wedding festivities held in Udaipur. Several videos and photos from the wedding function was circulated online. From Nita Ambani to Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan and others, gave some amazing dance performances. A video of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan serving food to the guests had also gone viral.

