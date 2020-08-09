Natasha Suri tests positive for COVID-19

Actress Natasha Suri has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to skip promotions of her upcoming thriller, Dangerous. "I have been sick and under home quarantine since the beginning of August. On August 1, I had gone to Pune for some urgent work and I guess that's where I got it from. I think I passed on the virus to my sister Rupali and my granny too," Natasha said.

"They have also been unwell. But the good part is, we are all recovering gradually. It's such a strange coincidence that I have to back out of the promotional activities of my film 'Dangerous' which is due to release on August 14 as I was in fact excitedly looking forward to participating in the film promotions with my co-stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, but Covid has hit me in the same fortnight as our digital release date," she added.

The supermodel continued: "Anyway, I and my folks are recuperating and will be fit and fine soon by God's grace. Right now, I'm feeling physically weak and exhausted, but mentally I am upbeat and looking forward to the audience's feedback and reaction to my film."

"Dangerous" is about a young entrepreneur whose wife is kidnapped, and his ex-girlfriend is sent to probe the case. The thriller project is slated to release on an OTT platform.

