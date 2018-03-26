Nate Parker to direct detective drama The Birth of a Nation

Nate Parker is rewriting Jim McGrath's script. M B Entertainment's Steven Jensen has bought Waddy's life rights

Nate Parker has been roped in to direct detective drama "Black & Blue" making it his first helming project since "The Birth of a Nation." "Black & Blue" is based on the life of Los Angeles Police Department detective Ralph Waddy, who died last year, reported Deadline.

Parker is rewriting Jim McGrath's script. M B Entertainment's Steven Jensen has bought Waddy's life rights. He will produce along with Darren Enenstein, Shondrella Avery, Adam R Sanders, and Lenny Rosenberg. Avery will also act in the film. The producers plan to begin filming in July in Los Angeles.

During his tenure at the Los Angeles Police Department, Waddy was involved in the capture of Charles Manson and his followers who were convicted in the 1969 murders of actress Sharon Tate and seven others, and "Skid Row Slasher" Vaughn Orrin Greenwood was convicted of slashing the throats of nine transients in 1974 and 1975. "The Birth of a Nation" premiered in 2016 at the Sundance Film Festival and won the Grand Jury Prize in the dramatic competition.

