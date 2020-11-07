Nathan Khider- One of London's top entrepreneurs discusses his latest venture

High school dropout Nathan Khider, has become one of the UK's top, self-growing entrepreneurs through many different ventures including Nathan K Podcasts, Yen Clothing and many others.

"I have always been inspired by the greatest entrepreneurs out there such as Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Steve Jobs. These individuals showed hard work, determination and perseverance. Being labelled as a 'top entrepreneur' is definitely not as easy as many make it out to be and for sure requires the right mindset.

Before my career really kicked off, I was actually homeless in London, but even through the toughest of times, I had to keep my head up and stay motivated to become the person I was aspiring to be.

I've always enjoyed talking to people and thought that starting a podcast where I can not only learn myself but also give an opportunity to those willing to listen and learn, would be a great idea. So, this is why I started Nathan K Podcasts in the hope to become one of the most listened to and engaging podcasts throughout the UK.

With YEN LDN (Young Entrepreneur Network), it was a different story. I wanted to give back to those who were willing to work hard and believed they had a true passion for what they wanted to learn or do, whether it was Forex, starting an app, or even opening a restaurant.

The beauty of this is that so many successful businesses share the same principles and that is what we share at YEN. There is so much to learn, from how to get the idea out of your head to then see it come to fruition. Starting a business for some is easy but making it sustainable is a little more challenging. There's three key principles that I live by. Firstly, taking action; the work has to be done. Secondly, being consistent; consistency is key to achieving any goal and belief. Finally, you have to believe in your ability and your dreams from day one."

