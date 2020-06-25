Nathan Lyon: India rivalry is right up there with Ashes

Star Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday said that a Test series against India is equivalent to the Ashes and come December, their team will be come out all guns blazing to avenge the series defeat of 2018-19. India beat Australia 2-1 during the last series in 2018-19, which was first time that the visitors won a series in 71 years. "You definitely don't like losing games or series while playing for Australia. Obviously, India, a couple of years ago, they outplayed us. So we are looking to have those guys come out here," Lyon told reporters in a video on Cricket Australia's Facebook page.

"It's getting up there to the pinnacle series alongside Ashes. Obviously, they have got a side full of superstars and it''s going to be an amazing challenge this summer when they get out here." Lyon was part of the Australian Test side that lost 1-2 to India in the 2018-19 home series. It was incidentally the first time India had won a Test series on Australian soil. India are scheduled to tour Australia later this year for a four-Test series starting December 3 in Brisbane.

Lyon, 32, has been Australia's premier spinner for the last 10 years but it was first time that he got a pre-season break, courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic. "I haven't had a pre-season. This is basically my first winter in 10 years. It's exciting to be home," he said.

