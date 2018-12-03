Nathan McCullum rubbishes death news, says I am alive and kicking

cricket

Social media had been abuzz on Saturday after a Facebook fan page post declared the former Black Cap had died.

Nathan McCullum

Former New Zealand cricketer Nathan McCullum rubbished rumours about his death that claimed the all- rounder had passed away due to complications in hospital.

McCullum, . . , took to Twitter to deny the news. “ I am alive and kicking more than ever before,” he tweeted along with a picture of the tweet with the fake news.

“ Not sure where this news has come from, but this is fake. Love you all.” Earlier, Nathan’s brother Brendon vowed to find the person responsible for the fake news.

“ Tonight someone decided, via social media to release that my brother passed away! I’m on a flight back to NZ and my heart broke! None of it is true! Whoever put this out there, I’ll find you! Somewhere, somehow,” the former New Zealand captain tweeted.

