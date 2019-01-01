Nation gears up to usher in 2019

national

In the national capital, numerous people gathered with their friends and family at the India Gate, lit in tricolour.

A woman applies coloured powder to a "rangoli", a Hindu ritual design, to usher in the New Year in front of a home in Hyderabad on January 1, 2019

Just like the other parts of the world, people across India are also waiting with bated breath for the clock to strike midnight.

Celebrations, fireworks, and parties are important elements of New Year's Eve and keeping up with the tradition, a number of events were organised in different cities to ring in the New Year.

In the national capital, numerous people gathered with their friends and family at the India Gate, lit in tricolour.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has also been illuminated on the New Year¿s Eve.

In Himachal Pradesh, people have gathered at Shimla's Mall Road to soak in the festivities.

The visuals from Bengaluru's Brigde Road show the police to have taken extra steps to ensure the city usher in 2019 without any untoward incidents.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever