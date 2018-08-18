Nation mourns Atal Bihari Vajpayee as he embarks on his final journey

national

His foster-daughter Namita lights the funeral pyre amidst the chanting of vedic hymns and firing of a 21-gun salute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP president Amit Shah walks along the mortal remains of Vajpayee, in New Delhi on Friday. A seven-day state mourning has been announced as a mark of respect. Pic/PTI

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away at AIIMS on Thursday, was on Friday cremated with full military honours at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, where people turned out in tens of thousands to pay their final tributes. Vajpayee's foster-daughter Namita lit the funeral pyre amidst the chanting of vedic hymns and firing of a 21-gun salute by soldiers.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a galaxy of political leaders cutting across party lines and foreign dignitaries joined the rest of the nation in bidding adieu to the departed leader. In keeping with the military honours, three service chiefs placed wreaths on the body of Vajpayee before leaders paid tributes.

The tricolour that was wrapped around Vajpayee's body was removed and given to his foster granddaughter Niharika after which the body was handed over to the family.

Former PM Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, veteran BJP leaders and Vajpayee's long-time associates L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress President Rahul Gandhi were present at the funeral.

France condoles Vajpayee's death

France condoled the death of Vajpayee, saying his name will remain linked to Indo-French friendship as he shaped the strategic partnership that the two countries share. "It was with deep grief that we learnt of the demise of former Indian PM Vajpayee," the French foreign ministry said.

Union Jack flies at half mast

The British High Commission on Friday flew its national flag, the Union Jack, at half mast in honour of Vajpayee. "Union Flag flies half-mast at the British High Commission in New Delhi as mark of respect to Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee. The UK stands with people of India," the High Commission said on Twitter.

Flags in Mauritius at half mast

The government of Mauritius flew the Mauritian and Indian national flags at half mast on Friday. "Following the passing away of the former PM, the government has decided that the Mauritius and Indian flags will remain at half mast on Friday," a directive issued by the PM's office said.

Bhutan king pays homage

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith on Friday paid their homage to Vajpayee at the BJP office in New Delhi. The Bhutanese King visited the BJP headquarters and placed a wreath on the body of Vajpayee.

When he relished South Indian food

In February 2006, when Vajpayee was conferred the '8th SIES-Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi National Eminence Award' he could not travel to Mumbai. He suggested to Mumbai SIES President to hold the function at his residence, and also "to organise the best of South Indian dishes".

