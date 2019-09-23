National best-selling author Apurva Purohit to launch her second book, Lady, you're the boss

Post the success of her first book - Lady, You're Not a Man! Apurva Purohit is all set to launch her second book - 'Lady, you're the boss! The book will be unveiled on 26th September 2019, Thursday at 7 PM in Mumbai amidst a wide audience.

Published by Westland Publications (an Amazon company), the book authored by Apurva draws from her personal experiences and compiles an essential action plan for women to persevere and reclaim their true potential in the face of social prejudices as well as subconscious biases.

Often women minimize themselves, suffer from the imposter syndrome and settle for less than what they're capable of. This stems from feelings of inadequacy and a desire to feel needed and liked. As a result, they second-guess their own abilities and hesitate to claim what is rightfully theirs. To counter these roadblocks, the book offers indispensable lessons on successful leadership and aims to tell all women that there are vast and unconquered opportunities still ahead of them and their best version is yet to come.

Deeply poignant and often hilarious, Lady, You're the Boss! is a woman leader's guide to breaking socially imposed and self-reinforced glass ceilings, and growing to her full potential.

Date: Thursday, 26th September 2019

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Entry: Invite only

