National Blind T20: Zina Kesre wants to emulate Sanjay Bangar; aims to be in national blind team

Riding on half-centuries from Zina Kesre and Niraj Doke, Gujarat beat Delhi in the final of the National blind cricket tournament (T20 Siyaram's Cup) by 62 runs at Islam Gymkhana on Wednesday. It was a remarkable 11th national title for the Gujarat outfit; victors in all 11 editions of the tournament. Batting first, the defending champions posted 198 for five in the allotted 20 overs. Kesre (77, 6x4) was the top-scorer, while Doke and Naresh Tumba scored 52 and 32 respectively. Pacer Hitesh Patel claimed three wickets, while Ganesh Bhusara and Kesre picked up two wickets apiece. In reply, Delhi were restricted to 136 for nine in 20 overs.

Kesre, 20, who figured in the Gujarat side across their last five title triumphs, is inspired by chief guest of the final - former India all-rounder and team India's ex-assistant coach—Sanjay Bangar. "I am working hard on my game and aiming to be in the Indian side [blind team] one day just like how Bangar sir represented India as an all-rounder," Kesre told mid-day. However, the B-3 category blind cricketer, who is able to see in the range of six metres is not happy with the way his champion team are being treated in his state. "Each of us spent around Rs 2,000 expenses since we had a five-day camp in Vapi prior to this tournament. Then, we travelled to Mumbai and returned on our expense too. We won the National championship trophy and a cash award of Rs 20,000. Each member of the team got around Rs 1,500 out of this award, but then, we spent more that we got. Our state government should take care of us," remarked Kesre.

Sanjay Bangar



Tunda and Kesre, who scored 303 and 159 runs respectively, were adjudged the best batsmen of the tournament, while Hitesh got the best bowler award for his nine-wicket show in the tournament.

