National Blind Tourney: Gujarat blind players hoping for a proper jobs after emerging champion

cricket

They beat Maharashtra by 116 runs in the final

Gujarat players celebrate after winning the National blind cricket tournament at Brabourne yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Most members of Gujarat's blind cricket team do not have proper jobs. Some sell cutlery in trains while others are daily wage workers. But that hasn't stopped them from pursuing their passion, and excelling at it. Ketan Patel, Ganesh Gavit, Ganesh Bhusara, Ganesh Gondkar, Hitesh Patel, Subhash Goya, Mahesh Chaudhari and Ashwin Kumar are part of the Gujarat team that emerged champions in the National blind cricket tournament for the Siyaram Cup at the Brabourne Stadium yesterday.

They beat Maharashtra by 116 runs in the final. The triumph ensured Gujarat remain unbeatable in the tournament's history - having won all 10 editions till date. Interestingly, all these players have also represented India in World Cups or bilateral series. But somehow, jobs and financial security have eluded them.

From these eight international cricketers, only Gavit has managed to find a job as a teacher at Ghadvi School in Kaprada. "It's very sad that despite representing your country, you are still struggling financially. I always try and motivate my teammates, especially those who have played for India and tell them to keep trying, but it's tough. We are planning to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modiji next month and will request him to help us," Gavit, 31, who teaches Gujarati and Hindi to Class V, VI and VII told mid-day.

The team's skipper, Ketan Patel, a B1 category, totally blind cricketer, has previously won several games for India through his all-round skills. He scored two centuries in this tournament included an unbeaten 142 in the final to win the Man of the Series award but remains frustrated nevertheless. "We have already met the Prime Minister and Gujarat's former and current chief ministers [Anandiben Patel and Vijay Rupani], but nothing happened. How many more times do we need to request them," asked Patel.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates