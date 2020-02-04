National CC interest not lost on Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan was surprised to see a pavilion at National Cricket Club as he made his way to his first and only club from the narrow entrance of Cross Maidan on Monday.

Coming back to the only club he represented from 1996 to grace Day One of the Mumbai Indians junior inter-school cricket tournament on Monday, Zaheer reminisced about the time he spent there learning the nuances of the game.

"Maidan cricket is the hallmark of Mumbai cricket. I started playing here in Cross Maidan on this particular ground itself and I have got fond memories of it. It brought in that discipline of understanding which is exactly needed. You often talk about the culture of Mumbai cricket and a lot of credit has to be given to club cricket as well [considering] the kind of intensity and passion visible in Mumbai," said Zaheer.

The accomplished ex-left-arm pacer was well looked after by his coaches Sudhir Naik and Vidya Paradkar at National CC when he first came to the city from Shrirampur (Maharashtra) with his father.

Soaking in the atmosphere of the pavilion and admiring the locker facility at his old club, Zaheer said: "I have come here after a long time. I am happy to see that the ground is nicely leveled; the pitch is pretty much the same. On the whole, the ground and not just this particular pitch, is nicely maintained. It's looking much nicer and neater. I would like to congratulate the groundsmen as well because when you talk of maidans, a lot of credit must go to them. They play a huge role in maintaining them. It is nice to see some greenery around," he said.

