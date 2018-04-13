National Cricket Club free cricket coaching

National Cricket Club will be organising a free cricket coaching camp for BMC schools and underprivileged children in the under-14 and under-16 age groups from April 17 to 25 from 7am to 9am at Cross Maidan



Representational picture

Interested candidates must bring along their age proof along with proof of BMC school during selection trials. For further details contact Datta Mithbavkar (9664929546).

