National Dengue Day 2019: Twitterati extends support to create awareness

Twitterati take it to social media to spread awareness and preventive measures about dengue on National Dengue Day, observed on May 16 annually in India

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Vignesh Siva

National Dengue Day is observed on May 16 annually in India with the recommendation Government of India and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to create awareness about the disease and to intensify preventive measures and preparedness for the control in the country before the onset of the transmission season. Dengue is prevalent throughout India.

Facts about dengue

Dengue is a viral disease caused by dengue virus (DENV, 1–4 serotypes)

Dengue is transmitted by the bite of Aedes aegypti mosquito infected with any one of the four dengue viruses.

An Aedes aegepti mosquito bites during daylight hours.

A person develops symptoms within 3-14 days after the infective bite.

Patients who are already infected with the dengue virus can transmit the infection via Aedes mosquitoes during 4-5 days of onset of symptoms.

Netizens on the social media platform, Twitter extended support to share posts and tweets regarding the disease to create awareness.

Today is National Dengue Day. It is a challenge to eradicate dengue across India. Bangla govt has been successful in combating dengue through awareness and eradication projects throughout the year. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 16, 2019

May 16 is recognised as #NationalDengueDay, which aims to create awareness about dengue & improve preventive measures against the disease. Spread the word and keep yourself & your family safe from #Dengue. #SarvodayaHospital #partnershipforahealthierfaridabad #DenguePrevention pic.twitter.com/i431ZPyTNA — Sarvodaya Hospital (@Sarvodaya_Care) May 16, 2019

#District Level observation of Dengue day on 16th May -2019 in the ZSS conference hall Balangir @sensitisation meeting& quiz competition held.All lines Deptt.was participants. pic.twitter.com/FEOPbhk02D — Dulal Kumar Sarkar (@DulalKumarSark3) May 16, 2019

Bengal has been Dengue free since ages unknown. @MamataOfficial 's great grandfather single handedly killed all dengue of West Bengal. 1000% Dengue free Country (approved by North Korean health agency)https://t.co/cWRpD5hK60 — West Bengal Embassy India (@WBinIndia) May 16, 2019

Precautions

Water from coolers and other small containers should be changed at least once a week.

Appropriate larvicides should be used to store water in containers that cannot be emptied.

Water storages containers should be kept covered with a lid.

During transmission season, it is advisable to wear clothes that cover arms and legs.

Mosquito nets or mosquito repellents can be used while sleeping during day time.

Personal protective measures such as window screens, insecticide-treated bednets, coils and vaporizers can be used to prevent mosquito bites

Dengue patient should be prevented from mosquito bites. This will prevent further spread of dengue to other persons.

