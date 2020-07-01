National Doctor's Day 2020: Mimi Chakraborty, Tina Ambani thank real 'saviours' for saving the world

On the occasion of National Doctor's Day 2020, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty took to Instagram to honour the doctors who have been leading India's fight against COVID-19. The 31-year-old politician shared a heartwarming post in her Instagram story.



A screengrab of Mimi Chakraborty's Instagram story

To express gratitude and thank doctors for their relentless service, Mimi Chakraborty shared a photo featuring several superheroes, including Spiderman, Superman, Hulk among others, bowing their heads as doctors armed with face masks walk in what seems to be a hospital corridor. Sharing the picture, Chakraborty wrote, "To the saviours of real world."

Business tycoon Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani also shared videos lauding doctors for their selfless act. Tina Ambani captioned the post: "Every day is Doctors' Day! And the world has realized this now more than ever before."



Infographics: Atul Jain

Paying rich tributes, the former actress thanked doctors for leading the fight against the deadly coronavirus and putting their lives at risk. "A heartfelt salute to every doctor, in every village, town, city and country, for all that you do, despite the tremendous personal risk to you and your families." She ended her post with the hashtag, #doctorsday.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar's doctor Supriya Sule also took to Twitter to extend a 'Thank You' note to the doctors. She that everyone is safe because of them. "Doctors and supporting staff are working day and night to reverse the corona crisis that is raging across the country," Sule tweeted in Marathi.

So what is National Doctor's Day?

Every year, July 1 is celebrated as National Doctor's Day in honour of renowned physician Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. July 1 marks the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Roy, who was the former chief minister of West Bengal.

The National Doctor's Day is celebrated to honour doctors and medical professionals for their selfless service to the people.

