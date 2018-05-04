National Film Awards 2018: Boney Kapoor gets teary-eyed as Sridevi honoured

Boney Kapoor broke down at the Vigyan Bhavan as actress Sridevi got honoured for her performance in the film Mom at the 65th National Film Awards



Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at the Vigyan Bhavan. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

On Thursday, late actress Sridevi was honoured with a National Award at the 65th National Film Awards ceremony. The actress was acknowledged for her phenomenal performance in her last film, Mom. Husband Boney Kapoor, along with daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor reached the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi to receive the award.

Boney Kapoor got emotional when Sridevi's name was announced at the venue. The producer, along with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi went on the stage to receive the National Award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

On reaching Vigyan Bhavan, filmmaker Boney Kapoor said, "We are proud of her, she truly deserved it. She always gave her best for all her films. Sadly she is not around to accept it. But we are proud of it."

Elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor decided to wear mother Sridevi's saree for the special occasion. She looked radiant in the off-white and pink silk saree. Designer and close friend of the late actress, Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram account to share about Janhvi wearing her mom's saree.

He wrote, "The very pretty @janhvikapoor as she goes to Receive Sridevi Ma'am's Much Deserved National Award for her fabulous performance in Mom' ... An Actress and a human being and the friend that we all miss every day of our life's ... #jhanvikapoor in her Mom s personel Saree for this emotional and precious moment .., #kushikapoor #boneykapoor #manishmalhotraworld @mmalhotraworld (sic)."

