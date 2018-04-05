National Maritime Day: PM Narendra Modi hails Ambedkar's contribution to maritime sector

The prime minister said the maritime sector in India, with its rich history, has the potential to power our nation's transformation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed Dalit icon B R Ambedkar's contribution in realizing the value of a vibrant maritime sector saying his efforts augured well for the people of India.

In a series of tweets on the National Maritime Day, Modi said his government affirms its commitment to harnessing the maritime strengths for the nation's prosperity.

"Our efforts for a vibrant maritime sector are inspired by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. It was Babasaheb who gave topmost importance to Jal Shakti, waterways, irrigation, canal networks, and ports. His work in this sector augured extremely well for the people of India," he said.

