10 interesting facts about Maharashtra Day

national

A look at some interesting facts and trivia about Maharashtra Day or Maharashtra Diwas

The theme for Maharashtra Day in 2015 was 'Make in Maharashtra'

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Diwas and Maharashtra Din a look at some interesting facts and trivia about the annual observance...

Maharashtra Day marks the formation of the state of Maharashtra from the division of the Bombay State on 1 May 1960.

Maharashtra Day is commonly associated with parades and political speeches and ceremonies, in addition to various other public and private events celebrating the history and traditions of Maharashtra.

The state of Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed after the Sanyukta Maharashtra Samiti were part of a movement to divide the Bombay State into two states; one composed of areas where people primarily spoke Gujarati and Kutchhi and the other where people primarily spoke Marathi and Konkani.



Governor of Maharashtra C Vidyasagar Rao during the parade on Maharashtra Day 2015

The Maharashtra Day, which falls on May 1, annually is a public holiday as declared by the Government of Maharashtra.

The Marathi language Wikipedia was unveiled on Maharashtra Day 2003.

The Golden Jubilee celebrations for Maharashtra Day were conducted across the state on May 1, 2011.

A parade his held annually on Maharashtra Day followed by a speech by the Governor of Maharashtra.

Indians across the state are prohibited from buying liquor on Maharashtra Day, but foreigners are exempted from this.

On Maharashtra Day, Various new projects and schemes are launched by the state government and private sector.

Schools, offices and companies under the jurisdiction of the State and central Government observe a holiday on Maharashtra Day.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates