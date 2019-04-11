National Pet Day: B-town celebs express love towards their pets

bollywood

On the occasion of National Pet Day, several B-town actors took to social media to express their love towards their pets

On the occasion of National Pet Day, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and shared cute pics with their pets and it will surely melt your hearts!

Madhuri Dixit Nene posted an adorable collage of photos with her pet on her Instagram handle: "Happy National Pet Day," she captioned the post.

Madhuri Dixit Nene posted an adorable collage of photos with her pet on her Instagram handle: "Happy National Pet Day," she captioned the post.

Kriti Sanon uploaded a picture with her cute little dog whom she named 'Disco'. The 'Heropanti' actor posted a throwback picture which she took for the first time with her pet.

"Throwback to my 1st pic with this lil fur-ball of mine!!. When Disco came into my life and lit it all up with his adorable naughtiness & loving licks!! My "come and stay" in this world of "people come and go"!! Happy National Pet Day Disco my Munchkin," she captioned.

Palak Munchal shared an adorable photo with her cute pup. She captioned, "My little world of wonder and pure love!"

Dia Mirza posted a video on her Instagram story with a cute little street dog in between her shooting schedule in Himachal Pradesh, where she is currently shooting for a web series titled 'Kaafir'.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is gearing up for the release of Kalank which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Kriti Sanon has an interesting line up of films like Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat.

