National Pollution Control Day 2019: Objectives and significance

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

National Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2 to raise awareness about the issue of increasing pollution.

Currently, not just India but the world is battling pollution. The day is observed in the memory of those who lost their lives in the Bhopal Gas tragedy of December 2nd, 1984.

According to Jagran Josh, the main objective of the day is to spread awareness in the industries that cause various pollutions such as water, air, soil, noise etc. The Government of India has made various laws to combat the problem of pollution, especially implementing schemes like odd-even in Delhi.

A poisonous chemical MIC (Methyl Isocyanate) and some other chemicals were released from a pesticide plant UCIL (Union Carbide India Limited) in Bhopal, MP on December 2 and 3 in the year 1984. Nearly 25000 people lost their lives.

Pollution can be reduced by treating and managing solid waste, by the treatment of electronic waste etc.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates