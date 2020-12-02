National Pollution Control Day 2020: Pulmonologist shares 5 Tips to Protect Lungs

National Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2 every year to raise awareness about increasing pollution. India has long suffered from the perils of pollution and is home to six of the world’s ten most polluted cities as per the World Economic Forum. Air pollution has been a major cause for concern with researchers estimating that it is responsible for over 1 million deaths every year.

Winter season can take a toll on your lungs. Dr. Arvind Kate, Pulmonologist at Chembur’s Zen Multispecialty Hospital said, “Winters can aggravate various respiratory conditions. With COVID-19 adversely impacting those with preconditions, we must take precautions.” Below, Dr. Kate shares a few tips to better take care of your lungs.



Managing seasonal and preconditions



Seasonal conditions such as pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), flu, and common cold and cough should be not be disregarded and treated medically. "Flu vaccines are recommended to prevent seasonal flu. Patients with chronic respiratory illnesses, like asthma or bronchitis, should use inhalers. Any prescribed medications should not be skipped. Consult your doctor if there is even the slightest deviation in symptoms or the condition", explained Dr. Kate.



Avoid stepping out



Air pollution may cause irritation to the lungs, it is best to avoid exercising outdoors when the temperature is low or there are excessive pollen and dust. In case you are required to step out of the house then monitor the air quality of the area or the place you are planning to go. If you have a precondition, keep medication handy and take it as prescribed by the doctor.



Easy practices

Basic breathing exercises such as pranayama and regular steam inhalation goes a long way in keeping our lungs healthy. Remember to stay hydrated by drinking atleast 2 litres of water every day.

Immunity boost



Immunity might take a hit due to the cold weather. Salty, processed, and, oily foods should be avoided while more berries, fresh veggies, flax seeds, ginger, garlic, turmeric, walnuts, pumpkin, pepper, apples, honey, and green tea should be consumed.



Dealing with Post-COVID Fibrosis



Explaining the Post-COVID impact on patients, Dr. Kate said, "People who were infected with Covid and are now having post-Covid fibrosis must avoid exposure to cold. They must avoid going to crowded places as they are already prone to seasonal infections or tuberculosis."

"Incentive spirometry is a simple breathing exercise recommended for Covid patients twice or thrice a day. The exercise is done with the help of a simple device to keep the lungs healthy and prevent pneumonia. Incentive spirometry also increases one’s lung capacity and restores the functioning of the lungs," added Dr. Kate.

