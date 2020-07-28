National Security Act Against Madhya Pradesh Man For Raping Woman: Police

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The stringent National Security Act (NSA) was invoked in Madhya Pradesh against a man arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping a woman and raping her in confinement for 20 days, police said.

Rehmat Khan (32) was arrested after the woman escaped captivity and approached police, an official said. Khan had kidnapped the 20-year-old woman from Dhar district and had raped her while keeping her captive for 20 days, said Superintendent of Police Vipul Shrivastava.

"Rehmat is a history-sheeter with nine cases against his name. He also has three cases of kidnapping and rape. He has already served a jail sentence in one rape case," the SP said.

"We have invoked the National Security Act on Khan apart from charges of kidnapping, rape among others of Indian Penal Code. He has been sent to Barwani's central jail," the SP informed.

