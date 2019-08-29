National Sports Day: Sanya Malhotra revisits her debut film Dangal

bollywood

On Thursday, August 29, 2019, National Sports Day the actress shared a glimpse of her debut film Dangal and saluted the true essence of sportsmanship

Sanya Malhotra shared this photo on Instagram account.

Sanya Malhotra is known for having true talent and portray characters with full dedication and commitment. She is a multi-talented and versatile actress who has given breakthrough performances since the start.

On Thursday, August 29, 2019, National Sports Day the actress shared a glimpse of her debut film Dangal and captioned it as "Saluting the true essence of sportsmanship! #NationalSportsDay (sic)"

Dangal was Sanya Malhotra's debut film and her performance in this sports drama was appreciated by all as she gave her best and gave essayed the character with full commitment. The actress underwent through rigorous hard work to get into the skin of the character.

After Dangal the actress has been impressing everyone with great content movies and with the bodacious dance moves she continues to inspire everyone surely. From wrestling to dancing to drama, this new age actress has not only left the Indian critics stunned but also has created waves, internationally.

At a recent talk show when Rajkummar Rao was asked to name an underrated actor and in the blink of a second, the actor said Sanya Malhotra. Rajkummar Rao himself is one of the actors who is acclaimed critically feels similar for Sanya.

Giving us stellar performances like Dangal, Badhaai Ho and Photograph the actress will now be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming film with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra's Kalaripayattu video is perfect for fitness motivation

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates