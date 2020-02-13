National's Cutting Chai, a must to taste

“Cutting chai is a student-driven creative festival. It provides the students with a huge platform to showcase their skills at the most awaited media festival which begins February 13, 2020.” says Dr Meghna Kothari, BMM Coordinator, R.D & S.H National College.

Cutting Chai is an annual festival annually held by the prestigious R. D. & S. H. National College. Having created a huge buzz amongst the Media students all around Mumbai, over the past few years, the pioneering festival celebrates its 13th year with the start of a new decade. Cutting chai offers a nurturing and supportive platform for a variety of talents and artists to grow and improve in every possible aspect.

The festival gives students a platform for young budding talents to learn and develop their skills in the art they want to develop their skills in. Students from over 20 reputed media colleges across Mumbai contribute to this competitive yet friendly environment. The festival has a unique theme in continuity with the themes of the previous few years. The event has had and will have presence from prominent media companies, channels, celebrities, and newsrooms.

'Teamwork makes dream work' the students have definitely proved this to be true. The students hosting Cutting Chai make sure the events flow smoothly over the course of three days and try their best to avoid any on the spot emergencies. By all the various departments working together in harmony they have been able to always put up and keep the show running all these years.

Following the previous year's theme set in Purgatory, a plane between Earth and Hell, this year the colleges compete against each other and fight for the cure of a curse that presents itself in the form of a Crystallized trophy. Participating as Mythical beings, will showcase their talent in a fierce competition to prove it to one and all why they deserve the cure in times of plague. This crystalized trophy is however secured by the Custodians (the Students who organise Cutting Chai). Participating colleges are putting in everything they've got in the case of PR and event participation. At the end of the third day, prize distribution is held where every event has a winner, first runner up and second runner up. The overall worthy winning college would be taking home the trophy for the Best college.

The stakes are high and the stage is set, as February 13, 14 and 15, 2020, marks the dates when media students redefine media festivals. As the festival is approaching, the participants and the audience are eagerly waiting, this three-day fest is a must to go for any media student.

