Nation's Cup: Four Indian boxers settle for silver in Serbia

New Delhi: The seasoned M Meena Kumari (54kg) was among the four Indian pugilists who claimed silver medals at the 9th Nation's Cup boxing tournament for women in Sombor, Serbia. None of the Indians could win their summit bouts on Sunday night with Monika (48kg), Ritu Grewal (51kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) being the other silver medal winners apart from Meena.

Signing off with bronze medals were Pavitra (60kg) and Pwilao Basumatary (64kg). Both of them lost in the semifinals. Meena, who claimed a gold medal at the World Cup in Cologne last year and is also an Asian medallist, lost to Italy's Giordana Sorrentino 1-4 in a hard-fought contest.

Monika also went down in a split verdict to Russia's Iuliia Chumgalakova, while Ritu was beaten 0-4 by China's Cai Yan. Kachari, the reigning national champion, lost 1-4 to Morocco's Khadija Mardi. Earlier in the semifinals, Basumatary was disqualified in the third round of her clash against Croatian Sara Kos. Pavitra fought hard against Italy's Rebecca Nicoli but lost 2-3.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever