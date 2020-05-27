Nations push European Union to reopen borders

Spain's Foreign Minister says that European Union members should agree to a common approach to open borders, re-establish freedom of travel in the Schengen Area and define which countries outside it should be considered safe to travel from and to,

Arancha González Laya said restarting cross-border travel should be decided collectively even if countries in the EU are phasing out lockdowns at different dates. "We have to start working with our European partners to retake the freedom of movement in European territories," he said on Tuesday, adding that she would like to see a European definition of which countries should be deemed as safe. Germany, too, has proposed to reopen its borders for other European countries on June 15, according to reports.

Russia sees record spike in deaths

Russia has reported a record daily spike of 174 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total toll to 3,807. The cases surpassed 3,60,000, with almost 9,000 new infections registered in the past 24 hours.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever