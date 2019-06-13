Nationwide doctors protest on Friday to condemn assault on Jr doctor

national

Indian Medical Association come in support of Central MARD calling for morning to evening protest over Kolkatta incident

On Friday, the state government and Civic run hospitals across Maharashtra will be observing a protest strike to condemn the distressing and brutal incidence of assault on a Junior doctor in Kolkata.

The Central MARD (Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors) have joined hands with other associations including Indian Medical Association, who have come in support for a nationwide support.

In its letter issued few hours ago (copy with midday) has called for a PAN Maharashtra agitation stating -"Central MARD Maharashtra, strongly condemns the distressing and brutal incidence of assault on Junior doctors and interns on duty at NRS Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata on 11th June 2019 followed by similar incidences in other colleges of West Bengal. This is an intimation letter regarding Pan Maharashtra agitation by central MARD in support interns and residents of west Bengal who were harmed to life during an assault by Mob of around 200.

We are doing harmonic agitation on 14th June Friday by protesting with black ribbon, slogans and street plays, etc. We are Shutting down our OPD, ward and academic services from 8am to 5pm on 14th June.

Emergency services (Casualty and emergency OTs) will not be hampered. Kindly consider and if possible join us, as its a small step for saving the very own existence of our medical fraternity.

Tomorrow it can be our college too who would face this. Central MARD extends their full support in participating Pan India strike or whatsoever we can do to raise our voices and support the doctors who have suffered in such incidents and Pray of their early recovery.

Speaking to MiDDAY, Dr Kalyani Dongre, President MARD states, "We won't call it a strike, it is a protest, to raise a concern about our safety and security. We have intended to protest in a harmonic way by raising slogan, conducting street play, will wear a black ribbon, etc, which will be happening across all the medical colleges across Maharashtra."

She added, "The need of the hour is to ensure that a central act like Hospital Violence Act is introduced so that stringent punishment is meted out to those who attack doctors. It is a known fact that the security guards cannot do anything when a mob of 200 odd people come to assault and attack the hospital property and doctors. Moreover, the security guards are not even trained to protect doctors from such unruly mobs"

When asked if the entire medical services will get affected due to the protest, Dr Dongre clarified stating, "We have called for a peaceful protest and moreover all emergency services will be operational as always, but with smaller teams, however, the OPD services will be impacted."

Meanwhile, even Indian Medical Association have joined the protest, a professor and head of the unit at Grant Medical College and JJ Group of the hospital too is observing a strike to support the central MARD and IMA decision to condemn the attack.

"We will not be going for our regular rounds and no emergency surgery will happen. Such attacks on doctors need to stop and as seniors, we need the future of medical professionals to be safe and secured, rather than few thugs attempting to terrorise the noble profession by assaulting and abusing the juniors"

