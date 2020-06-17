Natkhat: A film that talks about gender equality and domestic violence

The short film, Natkhat is a pertinent film that gives out a message regarding the subject of gender equality. More so, it addresses the highly prevalent issue of domestic violence and aims to solve it through changing a child's belief system. The film recently premiered on YouTube as part of the 'We Are One: A Global Film Festival' on the 2nd of June, 2020.

A one of its kind film that brings solutions in its narrative, Natkhat tells us how women's abuse is not her problem but a problem of a patriarchal and male-dominated society, in other words equally a male's. Bringing in a broader aspect to public policy, the issue that the film addresses comes under the ambit of the Ministry of Women's affairs.

Director of the film Shaan Vyas shares, "The root of the idea of any kind of violence comes from a general belief about the inequality of power, about one's own dominance over the object of the violence. Natkhat addresses that core of a child's belief system and through the right upbringing, tells us that it's proper parenting that will make our children into responsible adults."

"It is about how toxic masculinity can slowly seep inside the consciousness of a child and if not addressed in time and in the right manner, can be the difference between a man predisposed to violence and a man who respects and treats women as equal all his life. Domestic violence is equally a man's issue and a problem of male entitlement and needs to be treated as such", he further adds.

Natkhat has been presented in a highly comprehensive manner, which moves you. Another interesting aspect that makes a difference is how the makers of the film adhered to its own ethos of gender equality in its making and had a gender-equal crew. A classic example of how change begins at home, first just the message that the film aims to bring.

The film has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Vidya Balan. The short film is written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyas with Sanaya Irani Zohrabi as the associate producer. The film stars actress Vidya Balan and child actress Sanika Patel at the forefront. The film is directed by Shaan Vyas and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Vidya Balan.

