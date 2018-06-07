NATO declines membership to Qatar

It was responding to a comment by Qatar's defence minister yesterday that his country's long-term strategic "ambition" was to join NATO

Representational picture



NATO yesterday declined an overture by Qatar to join the Western military defence alliance, saying membership was reserved to the United States and Europe. It was responding to a comment by Qatar's defence minister yesterday that his country's long-term strategic "ambition" was to join NATO.

"According to Article 10 of the Washington Treaty, only European countries can become members of NATO," an official of the 29-country alliance said. Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohamed Al-Attiyah had said Qatar wanted to become a full member of NATO.

