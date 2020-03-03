Natural skincare for hot summers

This image has been used for representational purposes only

It’s humid and hot in the summers. The scorching heat is not only taking its toll on our glucose level but also bringing down your ‘skin age’. This time is the most alarming time for ‘skin health’ and one needs to take special care. Get ready to face the sun’s rays this summer with tips from the holistic wellness guru Dr Mickey Mehta.

For starters cleanse your skin often, at least three times a week. Use the following exfoliating scrub. Make equal portions of gram flour, sandalwood powder and multani mitti. Mix these with rose water and scrub face. It helps keeping your skin clean, soft and not so dry.

B. When it comes to moisturizing your skin these are four summertime skincare face masks made from natural ingredients. First wash your face with any soap free face wash and dab dry gently before applying the homemade skincare products.

i. Use crushed cucumber with a couple of drops of honey that can be gently applied on the face as a mask. With cucumber and honey, the skin will feel fresh and replenished.

ii. Rose water with crushed potato pulped well can also be applied as a summer face mask. Rosewater helps reduce redness of irritated skin and is also a great cleanser. Crushed potato works as a good skin cleanser and removes rashes.

iii. Mashed bananas with one-fourth of watermelon pulp and slight juice can be massaged on the face. Banana contains moisture, potassium and vitamins E and C which promote glowing and perfectly flawless skin. And watermelon is supposed to have a cooling property.

iv. Apply a pack of curd with a pinch of honey on entire face, neck, hands, arms. It is an excellent natural bleach and skin rejuvenator. Keep the face masks for 20 minutes and then wash it with cold water and dab dry. These masks will keep the skin well hydrated during summer.

C. Don’t apply lipstick on chapped lips, a home remedy for chapped lips is to crush rose petals mixed in a little butter. Apply while going to bed. See your problem vanish in a few days.

D. Along with your face take care of the rest of your body as well. Add a cup of buttermilk to your bath if you have large open pores it helps tightening them. To nourish and soothe your skin, use this bath formula. Mix 2 teaspoons salt with 1 and half teaspoon almond oil and half teaspoon vinegar. Apply this on your body before your bath.

E. If your skin is prone to getting tanned or is already tanned apply a mix of equal quantity of almond oil and vinegar an hour before bathing. You will be surprised with the results.

F. Incase of heat rash one can apply a mix of corn starch with cold water. It will help a great deal.

By holistic wellness guru Dr Mickey Mehta

