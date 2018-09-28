Natural stop for kids

things-to-do

A monthly workshop will help your little ones come closer to nature

Help your child explore Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the city's biggest green patch, through a workshop themed around reptiles. The interactive session promises to be the perfect way to get your kids to spend more time outdoors and become more environmentally conscious.

Open to children from the age of six to 12, participants will get the opportunity to learn all about reptiles, starting from their physical features to their natural habitat in the park, through a round of storytelling and poems. They can also test their photography skills, as they head out on the trail.

And then there are guessing games and craft activities like snakes and ladders, as a fun way to end the workshop. The event is headed by Nikita Pimple, the founder of Rishi Valmiki Eco School, which is the city's first environmentally conscious school. She says, "We try to make this workshop as interactive as possible so that kids can learn about nature while having fun at the same time."

ON: September 30, 9.30 am to 1 pm

AT: Nature Information Centre, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.

CALL: 28868686

Cost: Rs 650

