Natural strokes

Devrai implies a protected area of a forest that has religious significance. And Sacred Groves, Subhash Awachat's latest solo draws inspiration from it, using a limited colour palette and surrealism. With the urgency of environmental conservation, the show highlights co-habitation with nature.

Free

Till January 7, 10 am to 7.30 pm; 11 am to 4 pm (Sundays)

At Art & Soul, Shivsagar Estate, Worli.

Call 24930522

