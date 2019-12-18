Natural strokes

Search

Updated: Dec 18, 2019, 08:40 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

A solo opening today delves into the mystic, sacred groves

Devrai implies a protected area of a forest that has religious significance. And Sacred Groves, Subhash Awachat's latest solo draws inspiration from it, using a limited colour palette and surrealism. With the urgency of environmental conservation, the show highlights co-habitation with nature.

Till January 7, 10 am to 7.30 pm; 11 am to 4 pm (Sundays)
At Art & Soul, Shivsagar Estate, Worli.
Call 24930522

