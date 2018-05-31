Nature, civil war influenced Sri Lankan artist Shaanea Mendis D'Silva's art

It was in the throes of these tumultuous times that Shanea Mendis D'Silva discovered patterns and stories that found their way on to canvases and helped her bloom into an artist



Bridging the Gap supports child education

Sri Lanka, in the 1980s, saw political strife of epic proportions between the majority Sinhalese and the minority Tamils, catapulting the island nation into a bloody civil war and a series of horrific events that lasted 25 years. Beginning from the burning down of the Jaffna library, orchestrated by members of the ruling party in 1981, the highly politicised youth uprising, to the formation of militant groups, the war ended seeing thousands killed.

It was in the throes of these tumultuous times that Shanea Mendis D'Silva discovered patterns and stories that found their way on to canvases and helped her bloom into an artist whose work captures, movingly and dauntingly, the mind of a bystander growing up in a war-torn nation.



Dr Kavita Pai

Now based in Mumbai, D'Silva is gearing up for her first solo exhibition in India. Her work, deeply inspired by the impact of political turmoil, makes use of rusting nails and a process called mark-making to create textures reminiscent of patterns found in our natural surroundings, such as those on a leaf or a decaying wall.

"I grew up during the civil war but I was privileged. I lived in Colombo, so, I wasn't exposed to the violence as much because it took place in the north and the east. At the same time, I remember my parents being scared to send us out because they weren't sure if we'd make it back alive. I have had bombs going off on either side of the school I studied in. And, initially, I didn't consciously relate my work to the war until the relationship between iron and blood struck me. I use rusted nails to develop patterns and when they are mixed with water, the smell is very similar to that of blood. That made me see what I was doing in a new light. The bigger artworks always reminded me of worn-out walls that have been damaged in a war zone," D'Silva explains.

"The use of gold as a background for the nails to rust on is a commentary on the political hierarchy that exists in all societies, as gold represents wealth and power. It's a reflection on politicians not just in Sri Lanka but of any government that works towards the benefit of rulers rather than the ruled," she says, explaining the evolution of her work from her first series (in 2006) to the new one (which will be showcased at the exhibition). She adds, "I believe we are all part of a larger picture, which is why I named the first series Cellscapes, representative of the smallest unit of life. And, the new one is called Regeneration, which is to indicate how cells modify and regenerate, just like my work has."



Shanea Mendis D' Silva

The exhibition, which is a collaborative effort between D'Silva and Janata Seva Sangh — a trust founded by former mayor Dr Prabhakar S Pai in 1962 and is now under the aegis of his daughter Dr Kavita Pai, endocrinologist — is a charitable event. The funds raised will be donated for free medical aid and to help initiatives like Bridging the Gap that aid in the education of the underprivileged.



Rust stains and primer on handmade paper

"I am passionate about what I do and find satisfaction in serving people, especially senior citizens and children. My father was always very actively involved and I remember when I was studying endocrinology in Hinduja College, I would sometimes get a message that someone had come to meet me. That was unusual as I was a junior until I learnt that they had met my father on the bus or somewhere and he had recommended them to me. So, we carry forward my fathers legacy with the work we do at this organisation," Pai signs off.

From June 1 to 7, 11 am to 7 pm

AT The Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra West.

CALL 26513466



Watercolour on paper

Lessons in painting

Mark-making is the use of rusted or rusting iron nails on canvas or paper to get rust stains

For the purpose of gaining the imprint of a rust stain, water is used on the iron nails as the combination along with oxygen replicates nature's organic way of corroding iron.

