Nature is claiming a larger place in the world

Temple of Dalai Lama at McLeodganj with Mon Peak of Dhauladhar in the background

It is animal planet earth, as nature rejuvenates and comes into its own, thanks to this lockdown period.

Recently, this paper carried a report about peacocks being spotted at two Parsi housing colonies in Mumbai. While the birds used to be regular visitors earlier, now, they were seen with greater frequency.

There was a report about a mountaineer talking about the authenticity of pictures about the Dhauladhar range (in the Himalayan range) coming into view as pollution lessened in the Punjab plains, pictures of hornbills in the city, and deer at the mouth of a Borivali park are also doing the rounds.

In fact, these pictures have been so numerous, cutting across countries and continents, that the National Geographic channel has been forced to clarify that not all pictures are real.

Having said that, there are lessons to be learnt as nature claims a larger place in the world.

Let us hold a mirror up to our society and change the way we treat our strays in the city. We have so many reports of cruelty towards these animals.

Both children and adults culpable, stoning dogs, tying tin cans on their tales and watching them run, just for a lark, a casual kick to a cat — the list is long and endless.

This does not refer to the battles between animal lovers and those who do not want strays to wander into their buildings, that is a separate issue but one that is increasingly acrimonious in Mumbai.

This is about open and in fact, planned, casual cruelty to animals that citizens indulge in. These pictures should transform our behaviour and make us realise that they too, pushed away in a crowded metropolis where might is right, have a place in this world.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates