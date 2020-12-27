Naughty Neymar dancing to model Melodie's tune?

Spanish model Melodie Penalver, 28, is the latest beauty to be linked with Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr, 28. According to British tabloid, The Sun, Penalver seems to have caught Neymar's attention on Instagram. The Paris Saint-Germain star made his interest known as he 'liked' the above picture of the model.

Spanish daily Marca claimed that Neymar has been "captivated" by the reality TV star's beauty. Meanwhile, Greek newspaper Proto Thema reported he has been "charmed" by her incredible pictures.



Melodie Penalver

Penalver is quite popular on social media with over 793,000 followers on Instagram. She was born in Elche in Spain, but now lives in Ibiza. Neymar has been single since his split from Bruna Marquezine in 2018. He has been linked with a bevy of beauties, like popstar Anitta and Swiss stunner Liza Brito and is reportedly dating Natalia Barulich since February.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news