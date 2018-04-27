Naval uniform that Akshay Kumar donned in Rustom to be auctioned

Rustom was a period thriller based on the real life incident of Naval Officer K. M. Nanavati and businessman Prem Ahuja



Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently announced on social media that the naval uniform that he wore in his 2016 film Rustom will be auctioned and the proceeds will be donated for the welfare and protection of animals. Akshay received the National Film Award for Best Actor at the 64th National Film Awards for his performance in the film, which also starred Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta and Arjan Bajwa. It was a period thriller based on the real life incident of Naval Officer K. M. Nanavati and businessman Prem Ahuja.

Last week, Akshay Kumar and Union Minister Rajnath Singh launched the app and website 'BharatKeVeer' where he lauded the Government of India for making his dream come true and providing a platform for everyone to help the next of the kin of slain soldiers financially. The portal is an IT based platform, with an objective to enable willing donors to contribute towards the family of a braveheart who sacrificed his/her life in line of duty. The amount so donated will be credited to the account of ‘Next of Kin’ of those Central Armed Police Force/Central Para Military Force soldiers. Kumar was the Guest of Honour during the function.

In addition to this Akshay Kumar is affliated with several good causes. He is currently filming for Kesari, a historical film based on the Battle of Saragarhi. There was a fire on the sets of the film in Satara last week. Akshay has spoken out in support of self defence for women on numerous occasions. He stated that women must be able to protect themselves against incidents of harassment and sexual misconduct based on a recent spate of crimes against them.

