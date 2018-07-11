Search

Naval war room leak: Former officer gets seven years jail

Jul 11, 2018, 17:31 IST | IANS

Central Bureau of Investigation Special Judge Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal announced the sentence on Rathore, 63, who was on July 7 convicted under Section 3(1)(c) of the Official Secrets Act for possessing secret defence documents

Naval war room leak: Former officer gets seven years jail
Representational Image

A special court in Delhi on Wednesday sentenced former naval officer, Captain Salam Singh Rathore, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in the 2005 Naval War Room leak case.

Central Bureau of Investigation Special Judge Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal announced the sentence on Rathore, 63, who was on July 7 convicted under Section 3(1)(c) of the Official Secrets Act for possessing secret defence documents.

A case was registered in March 2006 over the leak of about 7,000 pages of defence information of a sensitive nature from the Naval War Room and the Indian Air Force headquarters, on a reference from the Defence Ministry after separate inquiries by both the service.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Seven gets jail for publicly torturing a woman

Tags

national newsCrime News