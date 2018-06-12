Navdeep Saini gets Test call-up after Mohammed Shami fails YoYo Test

Saini is currently one of the quickest red-ball bowlers in domestic circuit and has been touted as one for the future after his consistent Ranji Trophy performance in the past two seasons

Mohd Shami

Troubled India speedster Mohammed Shami yesterday failed the YoYo fitness test, prompting the selectors to summon rookie Delhi speedster Navdeep Saini for the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting June 14.

Saini is currently one of the quickest red-ball bowlers in domestic circuit and has been touted as one for the future after his consistent Ranji Trophy performance in the past two seasons.

Shami has been injury-prone and of late troubled by allegations of domestic violence by his wife. Shami was initially removed from the BCCI's central contracts list before being re-inducted after he was given a clean chit by a BCCI internal probe committee. The BCCI also said that keeper-batsman Sanju Samson has also failed his fitness test and was replaced by former India U-19 captain Ishan Kishan.

