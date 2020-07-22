Navdeep Saini shows off six-pack abs during workout in lockdown

India cricketer Navdeep Saini is making the most of the forced break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by working on his fitness and getting the perfect six-pack abs.

On Monday, Saini took to social media site Twitter to share a picture of him showing off his ripped body for his 2,859 followers. Navdeep Saini captioned the photo: “Well, I take my work very seriously. #StayActive.” No doubt about that Navdeep!

View this post on Instagram Well, I take my work very seriously. #stayactive A post shared by Navdeep Saini (@navdeep_saini10_official) onJul 20, 2020 at 2:19am PDT

Navdeep Saini, born in Karnal, Haryana has played for the Delhi domestic team since 2013. Six years later, Saini made his T20I debut in August and ODI debut for Team India in December 2019.

During the 2017-19 Ranji Trophy, Navdeep Saini was the leading wicket-taker for Delhi. In 2017, Saini was purchased by IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils for Rs 10 lakh. The next year Royal Challengers Bangalore bagged him for Rs 3 crore.

