Naveen Kasturia got new challenge with Thinkistan

Actor Naveen Kasturia learnt a new dialect for the series Thinkistan, and it was not an easy task. After Sulemani Keeda and Bose: Dead/Alive, Naveen will now be seen in MX Original series Thinkistan where he plays the role of a Hindi speaking junior copywriter who comes from Bhopal.

Naveen went through two months of training with a special dialect coach from Bhopal where he was taught not only the accent but also important words. "The role that I am donning in this series is something that I have never played earlier. It was something new and very different," Naveen said in a statement.

"From the talk and to the walk, this character needed a lot of prep. I was required to learn a certain type of dialect and learn a lot of local Bhopali words. But my Hindi base has always been strong so it helped," he added.

Thinkistan will stream on MX Player from May 24.

