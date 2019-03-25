Naveen Patnaik: BJD will win 21 Lok Sabha seats, play role in govt formation

national

Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik claimed that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) would win all the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha and play a major role in government formation at the Centre in the upcoming elections in which no national party will be able to get a majority.

"No national party will be able to win majority in the LS elections this time. BJD will play a decisive role in formation of the next government at the Centre," the BJD president said while formally kick-starting his party's poll campaign at a rally in Nayagarh. Patnaik said this would give an opportunity for putting an end to the "historical injustice" meted out to the state.

