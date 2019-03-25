Naveen Patnaik: BJD will win 21 Lok Sabha seats, play role in govt formation

Mar 25, 2019

"No national party will be able to win majority in the LS elections this time. BJD will play a decisive role in formation of the next government at the Centre,"

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik claimed that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) would win all the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha and play a major role in government formation at the Centre in the upcoming elections in which no national party will be able to get a majority.

"No national party will be able to win majority in the LS elections this time. BJD will play a decisive role in formation of the next government at the Centre," the BJD president said while formally kick-starting his party's poll campaign at a rally in Nayagarh. Patnaik said this would give an opportunity for putting an end to the "historical injustice" meted out to the state.

