Naveen Patnaik: KALIA scheme will be milestone in Odisha's economy

national

The Chief Minister rolled out the transfer of funds to 12.45 lakh beneficiaries under the KALIA scheme via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in the first phase

Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said that the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme will be a milestone in the economy of the state.

"KALIA scheme will prove to be a milestone in Odisha's economy. The scheme will help farmers improve their agricultural activities as well as their livelihood. No one can stop the Kalia Jatra in Odisha," Patnaik said at a meeting attended by farmers in Puri.

The Chief Minister rolled out the transfer of funds to 12.45 lakh beneficiaries under the KALIA scheme via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in the first phase.

Rs 5,000 will be credited to the bank account of the beneficiaries through DBT in the first phase.

The Chief Minister announced that farmers will get their entitlement under the scheme twice a year - once on Akshaya Tritiya for the Kharif season and on Nuakhai for the Rabi season.

"92 per cent of the state's farmers will get benefits from this scheme. This programme will pave the path for the entire nation as everybody countrywide is appreciating the scheme," said Patnaik.

About 65 lakh farmers have applied for inclusion in the scheme so far.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.