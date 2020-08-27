Naveen Patnaik requests PM Narendra Modi to postpone JEE Main, NEET exams

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the JEE Main and NEET examinations in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation and flood situation in many parts of the state.

The two exams are scheduled to be held in the first fortnight of September.

Speaking over the telephone on Thursday morning, the Chief Minister informed that while the Covid-19 situation was prevailing, many parts of the state are in the grip of flood as well. He said students may face difficulties in appearing for the exams.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had written a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank requesting to postpone the two exams. He had also requested to direct the National Testing Agency (NTA) to open exam centres in all the 30 districts in Odisha.

