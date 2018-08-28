Naveen Polishetty on his monologue from What's Your Status? going viral

television

Naveen Polishetty rose to fame with Honest Engineering Campus Placements, a series of satirical videos by AIB

Naveen Polishetty

When he delivered a five-minute-long rant about how sitting late at work should not be considered a virtue among employees, Naveen Polishetty had little idea that the monologue would resonate strongly with the audience. But then again, the actor is no stranger to digital stardom. The youngster burst into the scene last year with All India Bakchod's Honest Engineering videos. His latest monologue on the web series, What's Your Status?, has further cemented his position as an online sensation.

"I am surprised at how viral this half-day office monologue has become since it dropped online. It's nice to get kind reactions to my work," says Polishetty, who studied engineering, but traded his place in an office cubicle for one in front of the camera. His rising popularity on the web, he hopes, will convince his family to come to terms with his professional choices. "My parents were not happy that I chose to become an actor after quitting engineering. But they recently found this video being shared on their WhatsApp groups. So, I know they are proud of me. Once the buzz dies down, they will go back to discussing when I will get married and why I left my secure job in London," he laughs.

Success hasn't come easy to Polishetty. Having set his heart on pursuing his passion, he kicked off his career with bit roles in Telugu films, shows, and stand-up comedy gigs. A chance collaboration with AIB helped him break into the big league. He is currently shooting for Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya, a Telugu film that he has co-written. Ask him what he is more passionate about, writing or acting, and he says, "Acting will always be my first love. I don't do it for money, so the financial gain was never my agenda."

